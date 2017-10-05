NYT: Decades of Sexual Harassment Accusations Against Westporter Harvey Weinstein

Thursday, October 05, 2017
A bombshell New York Times report on decades of sex harassment allegations against Westport movie executive Harvey Weinstein makes no reference to any of his alleged misdeeds occurring here.
An attorney for Weinstein, 65, threatened to sue the newspaper for its report. Separately, Weinstein issued his own statement apologizing for causing “pain” in the workplace and vowing to improve.
Weinstein has long maintained a home on Westport’s Beachside Avenue next to Burying Hill Beach. He hosted a fundraising event there for President Obama in 2012 and a star-studded wedding in 2007 to British fashion designer Georgiana Chapman.
The Times reported that most of Weinstein’s alleged improprieties occurred in hotels or offices in California, New York, London, and the south of France.
