NY Times Takes Second Look at White Privilege Story

After publishing an Associated Press story on TEAM Westport’s white privilege essay contest controversy three days ago, The New York Times today revisited the issue.

“…After the story attracted media attention recently, many outsiders weighed in by calling local officials and storming the township’s Facebook pages,” a Times reporter wrote.

The newspaper provided links to TEAM Westport’s Facebook page and quoted comments, including: “This is nothing more than race baiting. You are a joke.” And: “Make no mistake, the idea of white privilege is just as racist as saying there is black privilege.”

The Times added: “For all of the hand-wringing among adults, the students appear to have greeted the essay contest and the resulting uproar with a shrug.”

It said some students said the question “wasn’t a big deal in the high school until the media spotlight arrived, and that they were comfortable discussing white privilege.”

