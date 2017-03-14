NWS Update: Blizzard Warning Dropped; Snow Totals Lowered

Tuesday, March 14, 2017
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Westport and area for heavy snow and sleet, which is in effect until midnight. The Blizzard Warning has been canceled.
In addition, the Weather Service has lowered predicted snowfall totals for coastal Connecticut to 4 to 14 inches, with sleet also expected.
It said snowfall rates will be 1 to 2 inches per hour at times.
The Weather Service said the snow will mix with and possibly change to sleet this morning. Rain may mix in at times closer to the coast.
The precipitation will change back to all snow before ending this evening.
There will be near blizzard conditions at times this morning with winds northeast 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Isolated gusts of 55 to 60 mph are possible.
Posted 03/14/17 at 08:09 AM
