NWS Update: 12 to 18 Inches of Snow Expected

Sunday, March 12, 2017
A late afternoon National Weather Service advisory extended Winter Storm Warnings while maintaining a Blizzard Watch along the southwest Connecticut coast, including Westport. It said to expect 12 to 18 inches of snow beginning late Monday through Tuesday.. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) National Weather Service graphic
Posted 03/12/17 at 04:21 PM
Comments
Next entry: Stocking Up
Previous entry: Gray’s Creek Sunset
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?
CLICK TO READ:
Reclaim Fit & Healthy:
Don't You Deserve It?
Linda T. Gottlieb
Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net