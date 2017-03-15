NWS Special Statement: Beware of Icy Roads

The National Weather Service, in a special statement today, warned of icy roads in the Westport area. It said:

“Residual snow and slush will remain frozen today, as temperatures struggle to reach the mid to upper 20s this afternoon.

“As a result, untreated surfaces will be very slippery, and extra caution should be used while out and about today.

“In addition, west winds will gust to 30 to 40 mph today, These could bring down branches and power lines weighed down with any frozen slush.”