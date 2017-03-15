NWS Special Statement: Beware of Icy Roads

Wednesday, March 15, 2017
The National Weather Service, in a special statement today, warned of icy roads in the Westport area. It said:
“Residual snow and slush will remain frozen today, as temperatures struggle to reach the mid to upper 20s this afternoon.
“As a result, untreated surfaces will be very slippery, and extra caution should be used while out and about today.
“In addition, west winds will gust to 30 to 40 mph today, These could bring down branches and power lines weighed down with any frozen slush.”
Posted 03/15/17 at 04:49 AM
Comments
Next entry: Sidewalk Duty
Previous entry: A Find
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?
CLICK TO READ:
Reclaim Fit & Healthy:
Don't You Deserve It?
Linda T. Gottlieb
Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net