NWS: Snow Showers, Squalls Coming Tonight

Friday, March 03, 2017
The National Weather Service said scattered snow showers with possible embedded snow squalls will move into the Westport area in early evening.
During this time, brief heavy snowfall with the visibility reduced to below a half mile along with wind gusts up to around 40 mph will be possible, it said.
In addition, a quick snow accumulation of up to an inch will be possible in spots.
The best chance for snow will arrive around 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. for most of Connecticut, the Weather Service said.
Posted 03/03/17 at 12:41 PM
