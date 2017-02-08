Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Wednesday, February 08, 2017

Now It’s A Winter Storm Warning

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Westport and area from midnight tonight to 6 p.m. Thursday.

It said to expect 6 to 10 inches of snow that will create hazardous travel due to snow-covered roads and poor visibilities. Blowing and drifting snow is possible.

Winds will be north 10 to 20 mph with gusts 30-35 mph with visibilities one-half to one-quarter mile at times. Temperatures will be around 30.

A Winter Storm Warning for heavy snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Significant amounts of snow are forecast that will make travel dangerous.

Only travel in an emergency. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

