Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Schedule your CoolSculpting consultation now and say Goodbye to Fat! Westport MediSpa, 203.227.5437, 32 Imperial Avenue, Westport, CT
Westport Country Playhouse presents LETTICE & LOVAGE, May 30-June 17, 2017
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Saturday, May 20, 2017

Not a Good Beach Day

WestportNow.com Image
A day after summer-like temperatures in the 90s, today saw about a 25-degree cool off. The cooler temperatures and mostly overcast skies kept most people away from Westport’s Compo Beach. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

       Share

Posted 05/20/17 at 04:50 PM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy