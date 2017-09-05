Norwalk Power Outage Spills Into Westport

UPDATE A large power outage hit Norwalk late Monday night and spilled over into Westport.

Eversource said 2,850 customers, or 9 percent of Norwalk, were affected. By 1 a.m. today, the company said all had been restored.

In Westport, the company said shortly after 11 p.m. that 111 customers were without power. Westport Police said western portions of the town were impacted.

Cause of the outages was not immediately known.