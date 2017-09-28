Nonprofit Releases Proposed High-Speed Rail Detailed Maps



Maps provided by nonprofit SECoast illustrate thje Federal Railroad Administration’s proposed placement of high-speed rail through Westport and an explanation of the color coding. Contributed graphics

A nonprofit group today released detailed maps showing how the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) proposed significant expansion of high-speed rail infrastructure through Connecticut will impact Westport and other communities.

The maps were released by the preservation nonprofit SECoast, which earlier partnered with the Connecticut Trust for Historic Preservation to lead opposition to similar proposals in southeastern Connecticut and southern Rhode Island.

In a news release, the group said the previously undisclosed high-resolution maps of the proposal were withheld from the public, and omitted from a Freedom of Information request submitted by the group to the FRA on April 6, 2016. However, it said the maps have been freely shared among state and federal agencies for months.

“We have always suspected that state agencies in Connecticut have had access to these high-quality maps,” SECoast Executive Director Gregory Stroud said.

“Now we know for certain that a number other states along the Northeast Corridor have had access to these maps since at least January. You have to wonder what legitimate purpose our own government has for keeping these detailed maps from the public.”

The FRA approved a New Rochelle to Greens Farms Bypass as the sole solution for capacity and speed constraints on the Northeast Corridor between New York and New Haven as part of the NEC Future Record of Decision released on July 12.

The Record of Decision will guide state and federal investment, and eligibility for federal matching funds, through at least 2040.

As shown in the newly-released maps, the New Rochelle to Green Greens Farms Bypass will require approximately 29 miles of new right of way, near and alongside the I-95 corridor through the towns of Greenwich, Darien, Westport, Norwalk, and Stamford.

“An additional proposal for an expanded high-speed rail station in Greens Farms, also approved in the Record of Decision, has been met with puzzlement and concern,” the news release said.

As announced this week, on Monday, Oct. 2, the Town of Westport and the Westport Historical Society are hosting a public meeting on the plan from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Town Hall Auditorium. (See WestportNow Sept. 25, 2017)

“We’ll be there to explain the plan, to answer questions, and to hear your concerns,” Stroud said.

In addition to the release, detailed maps, and further analysis, will be posted to http://www.SECoast.org.