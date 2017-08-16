No Weekday Lifeguards at Burying Hill Beach

Wednesday, August 16, 2017
Effective immediately, there will be no lifeguards on duty weekdays at Westport’s Burying Hill Beach, the Parks and Recreation Department announced today.
Lifeguards only will be on duty from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4, according to Dan Devito, Parks and Recreation operations supervisor.
Devito added that Compo Beach will continue to have lifeguards daily through Sept. 4, and that beach emblems for vehicle admission are required through Saturday, Sept. 30.
