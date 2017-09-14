‘No Turn on Red’ Signs to be Removed



First Selectman Jim Marpe announced today that the state has given preliminary approval to the town’s request to remove “no turn on red” signs at the town-owned intersections at Main Street, Myrtle Avenue and Kings Highway North (above) and Main Street, Avery Place and Parker Harding. The signs, installed earlier this year when new “smart” traffic lights were installed, will be removed once appropriate paperwork has been received, he said. “It is anticipated that their removal will aid in the flow of traffic and help alleviate some of the congestion currently experienced at those intersections,” Marpe said. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

