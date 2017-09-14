Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Buy your tickets now, Stand Up for Homes with Hope, Hasan Minjaj, November 4, 2017
Westport Country Playhouse presents SEX WITH STRANGERS, September 26-October 14
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Thursday, September 14, 2017

‘No Turn on Red’ Signs to be Removed

WestportNow.com Image
First Selectman Jim Marpe announced today that the state has given preliminary approval to the town’s request to remove “no turn on red” signs at the town-owned intersections at Main Street, Myrtle Avenue and Kings Highway North (above) and Main Street, Avery Place and Parker Harding. The signs, installed earlier this year when new “smart” traffic lights were installed, will be removed once appropriate paperwork has been received, he said. “It is anticipated that their removal will aid in the flow of traffic and help alleviate some of the congestion currently experienced at those intersections,” Marpe said. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

       Share

Posted 09/14/17 at 12:35 PM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy