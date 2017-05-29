No Injuries in Car Into Building

Monday, May 29, 2017
A young female driver of a Honda RDX escaped injury late today when she lost control of her vehicle, careened off the side of an unoccupied parked car and slammed into the side of an office building at 1720 Post Road East, near Stop & Shop. A building official was called to the scene to evaluate potential structural damage. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
