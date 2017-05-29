Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Schedule your CoolSculpting consultation now and say Goodbye to Fat! Westport MediSpa, 203.227.5437, 32 Imperial Avenue, Westport, CT
Westport Country Playhouse presents LETTICE & LOVAGE, May 30-June 17, 2017
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Monday, May 29, 2017

No Injuries in Car Into Building

WestportNow.com Image
A young female driver of a Honda RDX escaped injury late today when she lost control of her vehicle, careened off the side of an unoccupied parked car and slammed into the side of an office building at 1720 Post Road East, near Stop & Shop. A building official was called to the scene to evaluate potential structural damage.  (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

       Share

Posted 05/29/17 at 07:11 PM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy