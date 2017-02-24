No-Show Contractor Faces First-Degree Larceny Charge

Officers arrested a Milford contractor on larceny charges after he had taken $32,579 from a Westport homeowner in October for a remodeling job and had not done any work, police said today.



Jeffrey Chirillo held on $75,000 bond. Westport Police photo held on $75,000 bond.

Jeffrey Chirillo, 36, was charged with first-degree larceny and offering to do home improvement without a registration upon his arrest on a warrant Thursday at the Milford Police Department, Lt. David Farrell said.

“The victim paid Chirillo $32,579 in cash and checks since Oct. 8, 2016,” Farrell said. “As of mid-January, Chirillo had not started any work at the victim’s residence nor has he provided any of the material the victim has paid him for.”

Chirillo was held in lieu of a $75,000 bond, and he is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on Tuesday, March 7.