No-Show Contractor Faces First-Degree Larceny Charge

Friday, February 24, 2017
Officers arrested a Milford contractor on larceny charges after he had taken $32,579 from a Westport homeowner in October for a remodeling job and had not done any work, police said today.
Jeffrey Chirillo, 36, was charged with first-degree larceny and offering to do home improvement without a registration upon his arrest on a warrant Thursday at the Milford Police Department, Lt. David Farrell said.
“The victim paid Chirillo $32,579 in cash and checks since Oct. 8, 2016,” Farrell said. “As of mid-January, Chirillo had not started any work at the victim’s residence nor has he provided any of the material the victim has paid him for.”
Chirillo was held in lieu of a $75,000 bond, and he is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on Tuesday, March 7.
Posted 02/24/17 at 05:22 PM
Comments
Next entry: Westport’s Top Cop Hasn’t Lost His Instinct for Bad Guys
Previous entry: Congrats to the New Chief
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?
CLICK TO READ:
Reclaim Fit & Healthy:
Don't You Deserve It?
Linda T. Gottlieb
Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net