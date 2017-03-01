Nine Staples Students Are Merit Finalists

Wednesday, March 01, 2017
Nine Staples High School seniors have been named finalists in the 2017 National Merit Scholarship Program. All have a chance to earn one of 7,400 National Merit Scholarship awards, together worth more than $35 million. Pictured are (back row, l-r) Ulyana Piterbarg, Nicole T. Kiker, Alexander D. Ialeggio, and Tia Pogue; (front row) Phoebe Spear, JiSu Ahn, Isabelle Amlicke, and Lindsey N. Marks. Missing from picture: Grace McGinley. Greens Farms Academy announced one finalist: Christopher Glynn of Stamford, (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo
Posted 03/01/17 at 09:41 AM
