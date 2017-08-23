Newman’s Own Donates $35K to 5 Westport Nonprofits to Mark 35th Anniversary

Wednesday, August 23, 2017
To celebrate its 35th anniversary, Newman’s Own Foundation is donating $35,000 to five Westport nonprofits, the Foundation announced today.
They are among 15 nonprofits receiving $35,000 donations to mark the founding of Newman’s Own on Aug. 25, 1982 by the late Westport actor and philanthropist Paul Newman.
The Westport recipients include: CLASP Homes, Homes With Hope, Westport Historical Society, the Westport Library, and Westport Volunteer EMS.
The Foundation said the 15 nonprofit organizations were originally funded and have been supported for more than three decades.
The grants are part of the approximately $30 million that is being donated this year alone by Newman’s Own Foundation and Newman’s Own, the Foundation said.
Other $35,000 recipients include: The Actors Studio, New York, N.Y.; Amref Health Africa, New York, N.Y.; Carver Foundation of Norwalk; Central Park Conservancy, New York, N.Y.; Happiness is Camping, Blairstown, N.J.; Maritime Aquarium of Norwalk; New York Foundling Hospital; Norwalk Hospital; Save the Children, and Yale School of Drama.
Posted 08/23/17 at 12:23 PM Permalink
Comments
Next entry: House Democrats Offer Modest Town Aid Shift in New Budget
Previous entry: Meghan E. Gannon, 19
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
FALL CLASSES BEGIN 9/5
spaces are limited
CONTACT US to SIGN UP
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring & comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East