Newman’s Own Donates $10K to Farmers Market

Thursday, January 05, 2017
The Westport Farmers Market today announced it has received a $10,000 grant from Newman’s Own Foundation, the Westport-based independent foundation created by the late actor and philanthropist, Paul Newman.
The grant aligns with the foundation’s nutrition focus on connecting farmers to the community and making fresh produce available.
According to Lori Cochran-Dougall, market executive director, the grant is especially poignant as Newman, a Westport resident, was one of the market’s founders in 2006.
“Paul Newman and Michel Nischan brought life to the market we know and love today,” she said in a statement.
“Over the years we have proudly referred to Mr. Newman’s contributions and relished stories from Westporters who crossed his path at Town Hall on the days he was on a mission to get the market up and running.”
Cochran-Dougall said more than10 years later, the market, a nonprofit, is thriving. It boasts some of the strictest standards for participation in the state, over 40 vendors, and an active indoor winter market.
“This generous grant by Newman’s Own Foundation will allow us to increase the breadth and depth of all of our programming,” said Cochran-Dougall.
Noting the market has come full-circle, she added: “We’re not sure how to express our gratitude for this grant, but we will work even harder to honor the founders who planted this seed.”
Posted 01/05/17 at 12:14 PM
Comments
