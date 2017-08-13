New York Homeless Man Faces Burglary Charges

Officers arrested a New York homeless man early today after he had locked himself in a Kings Highway North laundry room, police said. They said he was hiding from police pursuing him for burglarizing a Woodside Avenue car.



Darius McCallop: faces multiple charges. Westport Police photo faces multiple charges.

Darius McCallop, 32, was charged with burglary, criminal mischief, interfering with an officer and being a fugitive from justice.

According to Lt. David Farrell, the incident began at 4:30 a.m. with a call about a motor vehicle motor break-in in progress at a Woodside Avenue home.

“The homeowner confronted the suspect, and the suspect fled the scene on foot running towards Kings Highway North,” Farrell said.

After about 10 to 15 minutes, Farrell said, an officer spotted a man fitting the suspect’s description in a driveway on Woodside Avenue.

“The male then jumped over a fence at the back of the driveway and ran into the rear yard,” Farrell said, adding that a short time later the suspect was again spotted on the southwest corner of 35 Kings Highway North.

“Officers began checking the area and came upon a common laundry room attached to 35 Kings Highway North,” Farrell said.

“The room was locked. Since the Officers believed that the laundry room should be unlocked, and the male was last seen in that area, Officers obtained a key to the laundry room from the property owner.”

As officers entered the room, McCallop raised his hands up as ordered and was taken into custody without incident, Farrell said.