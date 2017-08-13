New York Homeless Man Faces Burglary Charges

Friday, August 11, 2017
Officers arrested a New York homeless man early today after he had locked himself in a Kings Highway North laundry room, police said. They said he was hiding from police pursuing him for burglarizing a Woodside Avenue car.
Darius McCallop, 32, was charged with burglary, criminal mischief, interfering with an officer and being a fugitive from justice.
According to Lt. David Farrell, the incident began at 4:30 a.m. with a call about a motor vehicle motor break-in in progress at a Woodside Avenue home.
“The homeowner confronted the suspect, and the suspect fled the scene on foot running towards Kings Highway North,” Farrell said.
After about 10 to 15 minutes, Farrell said, an officer spotted a man fitting the suspect’s description in a driveway on Woodside Avenue.
“The male then jumped over a fence at the back of the driveway and ran into the rear yard,” Farrell said, adding that a short time later the suspect was again spotted on the southwest corner of 35 Kings Highway North.
“Officers began checking the area and came upon a common laundry room attached to 35 Kings Highway North,” Farrell said.
“The room was locked. Since the Officers believed that the laundry room should be unlocked, and the male was last seen in that area, Officers obtained a key to the laundry room from the property owner.”
As officers entered the room, McCallop raised his hands up as ordered and was taken into custody without incident, Farrell said.
Posted 08/11/17 at 03:03 PM Permalink
Comments
Next entry: Comings & Goings: Steven Alan Closes Westport Store
Previous entry: House Sitter Faces Drug Charges
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
FALL CLASSES BEGIN 9/5
spaces are limited
CONTACT US to SIGN UP
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring & comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East