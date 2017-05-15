New Westport Art Landmark

Monday, May 15, 2017
Artsits Jahmane West and Duvian Montoya, members of the Westport Artists Collective, today installed their new artwork at the end of the alley leading from Main Street to the Bedford Square courtyard. The artwork was recommended and its installation overseen by Helen Klisser During, artistic director emeritus at the Westport Arts Center (and WestportNow contributing photographer.) (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Helen Klisser During for WestportNow.com
Posted 05/15/17
