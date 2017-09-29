New Order at Fire Department

Friday, September 29, 2017
With the retirement today of Deputy Chief Robert Kepchar after 39 years, the Westport Fire Depatment promoted three veterans to new positions. They are (l-r) Ben Racho to lieutenant, Phil Hessberger to assistant chief, and Mike Kronick to deputy chief. Chief Rob Yost (r) presided over the ceremony. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 09/29/17
