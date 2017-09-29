Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Westport Restaurant Week runs from October 1st - 15th, 2017
Gather 'Round the Table Luncheon & Cocktail Party to benefit Project Return
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Friday, September 29, 2017

New Order at Fire Department

WestportNow.com Image
With the retirement today of Deputy Chief Robert Kepchar after 39 years, the Westport Fire Depatment promoted three veterans to new positions. They are (l-r) Ben Racho to lieutenant, Phil Hessberger to assistant chief, and Mike Kronick to deputy chief. Chief Rob Yost (r) presided over the ceremony. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

       Share

Posted 09/29/17 at 05:02 PM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy