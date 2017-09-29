New Order at Fire Department



With the retirement today of Deputy Chief Robert Kepchar after 39 years, the Westport Fire Depatment promoted three veterans to new positions. They are (l-r) Ben Racho to lieutenant, Phil Hessberger to assistant chief, and Mike Kronick to deputy chief. Chief Rob Yost (r) presided over the ceremony. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

