Wednesday, May 24, 2017

New Look to Playhouse Entrance

Workers today erected a new entrance sign to the Westport Country Playhouse. Kevin Kane, owner of the Darien-based Hung Well Sign company, said the sign, designed by Westport architect Peter Cadoux, will be completed by the weekend. Kane said the structure will be topped off with the installation of a cedar roof this weekend. He also said plans are underway to expand the vehicular entrance lane. Pat Blaufuss, a Playhouse spokeswoman, said a dedication for the new sign will be held at a later date. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

