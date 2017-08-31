New Long Lots Principal Welcomes Students



The new principal of Long Lots Elementary School, Debra Dunn, welcomes students today along with Peter Barcello (l) head custodian, and Ryan Butler, security manager. Dunn, formerly schools superintendent of the York, Maine public schools, had earlier served as an elementary school principal in Massachusetts. She replaces Jeffrey Golubchick, who was removed and placed on administrative leave in February while an interim principal finished out the school year. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

