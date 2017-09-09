New Leaders at Christ & Holy Trinity Church



New church leaders at Westport’s Christ & Holy Trinity Church pause for a moment of fun as they prepare for the start to a new school year. Pictured (l-r) The Rev. Marcella Gillis, associate rector, Marianne Keith, preschool director, and the Rev. John Betit, priest in charge. On Sunday, there will be the Community Eucharist and BBQ at 9:30 a.m. with all welcome. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo

