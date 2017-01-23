Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Monday, January 23, 2017

New Haven Line Sets Ridership Record Again

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) today announced that the New Haven Line, Metro-North’s busiest, had another exceptional year in 2016, with 40.5 million annual rides, surpassing last’s year’s record by approximately 20,000.

WestportNow.com Image
New Haven commuter rail line ridership in 2016 had 40.5 million passenger trips, a record.  (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dorrie Harris for WestportNow.com

The New Haven Line remains the busiest commuter rail line in America.

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, commenting on the figures said: “Our future economic growth depends on the vibrancy and vitality of an efficient transportation system that attracts workers and businesses and moves goods and services as efficiently as possible.

“For too long, our state did not make the needed investments to keep up with our transportation needs, and now we are making the long overdue steps to make our bold vision of a modernized transportation system into a reality.

“The New Haven Line is a critical component of Connecticut’s economic engine, and its growing use signals the need to provide our state’s residents with a best-in-class transportation system.”

Over the last several years, the State of Connecticut made a number of investments into improving the New Haven Line, most notably putting into service 405 new, state-of-the-art M-8 rail cars, in addition to a number of other investments, such as new maintenance facilities, new bridges and new overhead power lines.

In November, Malloy announced that the state is purchasing an additional 60 M-8 rail cars to add to the fleet.

“Our investments in our rail system are clearly paying off,” Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner James Redeker said. “Our customers consistently tell us how happy they are with the new and more efficient and reliable M-8s.”

The New Haven Line is owned by the State of Connecticut and is operated by Metro-North Railroad under contract to the state Department of Transportation.

InfoPulse LLC