New Haven Line Sets Ridership Record Again

Monday, January 23, 2017
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) today announced that the New Haven Line, Metro-North’s busiest, had another exceptional year in 2016, with 40.5 million annual rides, surpassing last’s year’s record by approximately 20,000.
The New Haven Line remains the busiest commuter rail line in America.
Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, commenting on the figures said: “Our future economic growth depends on the vibrancy and vitality of an efficient transportation system that attracts workers and businesses and moves goods and services as efficiently as possible.
“For too long, our state did not make the needed investments to keep up with our transportation needs, and now we are making the long overdue steps to make our bold vision of a modernized transportation system into a reality.
“The New Haven Line is a critical component of Connecticut’s economic engine, and its growing use signals the need to provide our state’s residents with a best-in-class transportation system.”
Over the last several years, the State of Connecticut made a number of investments into improving the New Haven Line, most notably putting into service 405 new, state-of-the-art M-8 rail cars, in addition to a number of other investments, such as new maintenance facilities, new bridges and new overhead power lines.
In November, Malloy announced that the state is purchasing an additional 60 M-8 rail cars to add to the fleet.
“Our investments in our rail system are clearly paying off,” Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner James Redeker said. “Our customers consistently tell us how happy they are with the new and more efficient and reliable M-8s.”
The New Haven Line is owned by the State of Connecticut and is operated by Metro-North Railroad under contract to the state Department of Transportation.
Posted 01/23/17 at 06:03 PM
Comments
Next entry: Almost Horizontal Walkways
Previous entry: Surf’s Up Ahead of Storm
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
Equipment Class
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Give the Gift of Fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?
CLICK TO READ:
Reconnect with
Fit & Healthy
a Self-Rating Tool
Linda T. Gottlieb
Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net
Registration is required to post comments.
Sign Up • Login
Comment Policy