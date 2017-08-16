New Haven Line Delays

Wednesday, August 16, 2017
Metro-North said New Haven Line service between Rye and Greenwich continues to experience delays of 30 to 40 minutes due to a person struck by a train at Port Chester.
Eastbound service has resumed at Rye, Port Chester and Greenwich.
