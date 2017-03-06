New Golf Pro and Super at Longshore

Longshore Club Park has a new golf pro and a new golf course superintendent, Parks and Recreation Director Jennifer Fava announced today.



New Longshore faces: Todd Salamone (l) and Jon Janik. Contributed photos : Todd Salamone (l) and Jon Janik.

Jon Janik, picked as head golf professional, comes to Westport from Tashua Knolls Golf Course in Trumbull.

Todd Salamone, the new golf course superintendent, previously worked for BrightView Golf Maintenance, serving four years as senior assistant superintendent at The Village Club of Sands Point in Sands Point, N.Y.

“We are very excited to welcome our new team to Longshore Golf Course, and we are looking forward to a great season and lots of good things to come,” said Fava.

“Jon is a distinguished PGA professional and comes to us with many years of experience at Tashua Knolls,” she added.

“Todd has been with BrightView Golf Maintenance for the past four years and has been involved with projects like our upcoming bunker improvement project. We hope all of our golfers will welcome them when the golf season gets underway.”

Fava added that her department will soon be posting more information about the upcoming golf season at Longshore.