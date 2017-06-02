New Fire Marshal: ‘For Every Dollar, You Get $1.25 in Return’

Friday, June 02, 2017
Newly promoted Westport Fire Marshal Nate Gibbons told fellow firefighters today he is at their call 24 hours a day and their safety is his prime concern. A lifelong Westport resident and Yale University graduate who began his fire career as a volunteer in 1987, he praised fire department members and told fellow Westport residents: “For every dollar of taxpayers’ money, you got $1.25 in return.” Fire Chief Rob Yost is in background. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 06/02/17 at 03:55 PM Permalink
Comments
Next entry: Fire Department Promotes 13
Previous entry: Westport Property Transfers May 15 - 19, 2017
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East