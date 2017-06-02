New Fire Marshal: ‘For Every Dollar, You Get $1.25 in Return’



Newly promoted Westport Fire Marshal Nate Gibbons told fellow firefighters today he is at their call 24 hours a day and their safety is his prime concern. A lifelong Westport resident and Yale University graduate who began his fire career as a volunteer in 1987, he praised fire department members and told fellow Westport residents: “For every dollar of taxpayers’ money, you got $1.25 in return.” Fire Chief Rob Yost is in background. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

