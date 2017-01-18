New Expanded Commuter Lot Stairway Opens



A new stairway connecting Westport commuter Lot No. 6 on Riverside Avenue and the recently expanded Lot No. 7 on Franklin Street opened today. Police Chief Foti Koskinas said commuters can now park in Lot 7, which now has 44 additional spots, walk down the stairs to the lower level (Riverside Avenue), and walk to the train station. He said the lots are available for merchant parking at night and weekends. “This is a win-win for the local business community and for commuters,” he said. Koskinas said the Gault family paid for construction of the stairs, and Westport real estate investor Roger Leifer paid for the staircase rail. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

