New Domain Name for Westport Schools

Monday, February 27, 2017
The Westport Public Schools will have “a more accessible user friendly domain name,” Schools Superintendent Colleen Palmer announced at the Board of Education meeting tonight.
The new web address will be www.westportps.org, not the current www.westport.12.ct.us.
Palmer also took the opportunity to weigh in on gender identity issues that are at the forefront nationally and statewide as it pertains to transgender students.
“This district has always been a leader,” she said about its acceptance of students from diverse backgrounds. “...We are not changing any of our practices.
“We take care of every child every day,” she added.
Posted 02/27/17 at 09:06 PM
Comments
Previous entry: DoYou Know ‘Dudley’?
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?
CLICK TO READ:
Reclaim Fit & Healthy:
Don't You Deserve It?
Linda T. Gottlieb
Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net