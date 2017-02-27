New Domain Name for Westport Schools

The Westport Public Schools will have “a more accessible user friendly domain name,” Schools Superintendent Colleen Palmer announced at the Board of Education meeting tonight.

The new web address will be www.westportps.org, not the current www.westport.12.ct.us.

Palmer also took the opportunity to weigh in on gender identity issues that are at the forefront nationally and statewide as it pertains to transgender students.

“This district has always been a leader,” she said about its acceptance of students from diverse backgrounds. “...We are not changing any of our practices.

“We take care of every child every day,” she added.