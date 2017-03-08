New Clergyman Delivers RTM Invocation

Tuesday, March 07, 2017
The recently appointed Priest-in-Charge of Christ & Holy Trinity Church, The Rev. John Betit, delivered the invocation at tonight’s Representative Town Meeting session. The Massachusetts-born Betit told the RTM of his experience of getting to know Westport. He said he and his wife and three children occasionally traveled from their residence in Garden City, New York to visits in Cape Cod. He said a somewhat halfway stop was Exit 42 off the Merritt Parkway where they routinely visited Coffee An’ for donuts and liked to tour Crossroads Hardware. Prior to accepting his appointment here two months ago, Betit said he was chief of staff for the bishop of the diocese of Long Island. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 03/07/17 at 08:29 PM
