New Arrest Follows Refusal to Give DNA Sample

Friday, August 25, 2017
An incarcerated New Haven man today faces new charges for refusing to comply with a court-ordered request for a DNA sample, Westport police said.
According to Lt. Jillian Cabana, Sherman D. Miles, 59, had been arrested by Westport detectives Aug. 2, 2016 for his involvement in a November 2015 Main Street burglary.
Following Miles’ incarceration July 31, 2017, he refused to comply with the lawful court order and would not submit to a DNA sample, police said.
Upon his arrest today, he was charged with interference with “search, resist, oppose, impede, interfere,” and faces an additional $10,000 bond.
He is scheduled to appear at Norwalk Superior Court to face the new charges on Tuesday, Sept. 5.
Comments
