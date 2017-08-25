Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Westport Rotary Club's Annual Lobster Fest will be held Saturday September 16, 2017
Westport Country Playhouse presents APPROPRIATE, August 15-September 2
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Friday, August 25, 2017

New Arrest Follows Refusal to Give DNA Sample

An incarcerated New Haven man today faces new charges for refusing to comply with a court-ordered request for a DNA sample, Westport police said.

WestportNow.com Image
Sherman Miles: additional $10,000 bond. Westport Police photo

According to Lt. Jillian Cabana, Sherman D. Miles, 59, had been arrested by Westport detectives Aug. 2, 2016 for his involvement in a November 2015 Main Street burglary.

Following Miles’ incarceration July 31, 2017, he refused to comply with the lawful court order and would not submit to a DNA sample, police said.

Upon his arrest today, he was charged with interference with “search, resist, oppose, impede, interfere,” and faces an additional $10,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear at Norwalk Superior Court to face the new charges on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

       Share

Posted 08/25/17 at 03:57 PM  Permalink