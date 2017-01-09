Naughton Reflects on Career at Y’s Women

Monday, January 09, 2017
Actor James Naughton of Weston today entertained an enthusiastic group of Y’s Women at Temple Israel with stories of his career, beginning with his decision as an undergraduate at Brown University to give up soccer and baseball to pursue acting. Naughton, 71, a two-time Tony Award winner, spoke about the current activities of his extended family, all in show business, including daughter-in-law, Kelli O’Hara, also a Tony Award winner. Naughton, who lost his wife, Pamela, almost four years ago to pancreatic cancer, said he would be hosting a fundraiser in May at the Westport Country Playhouse to benefit pancreatic cancer research. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Sue Kane for WestportNow.com
Posted 01/09/17 at 01:40 PM
Comments
Next entry: Comings & Goings: Neat Closes
Previous entry: Hadassah ‘Fun-Raiser’ Features Harvard Singing Group
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
Equipment Class
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Give the Gift of Fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?
CLICK TO READ:
Reconnect with
Fit & Healthy
a Self-Rating Tool
Linda T. Gottlieb
Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net
Registration is required to post comments.
Sign Up • Login
Comment Policy