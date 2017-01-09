Naughton Reflects on Career at Y’s Women



Actor James Naughton of Weston today entertained an enthusiastic group of Y’s Women at Temple Israel with stories of his career, beginning with his decision as an undergraduate at Brown University to give up soccer and baseball to pursue acting. Naughton, 71, a two-time Tony Award winner, spoke about the current activities of his extended family, all in show business, including daughter-in-law, Kelli O’Hara, also a Tony Award winner. Naughton, who lost his wife, Pamela, almost four years ago to pancreatic cancer, said he would be hosting a fundraiser in May at the Westport Country Playhouse to benefit pancreatic cancer research. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Sue Kane for WestportNow.com

