Nat Hentoff, Journalist, Author, 91

Nat Hentoff, a free-thinking columnist and author who maintained a home in Westport for more than 30 years, died Jan 7 at his Manhattan apartment. He was 91.



Nat Hentoff: former Westporter. File photo former Westporter.

His son, Tom Hentoff, said his father died from natural causes.

Hentoff was perhaps best known as a Village Voice contributor and columnist for 50 years. He also wrote for The New Yorker, The New York Times, Down Beat and the Wall Street Journal. His more than 25 books included jazz and First Amendment works, novels and memoirs.

Hentoff and his wife Margot purchased a home in Westport in 1972. They lived first at 21 Crooked Mile Road, then at 17 Darbrook Road, and then at the Lansdowne condominiums until 2006.

As a Westport resident, he became involved in town life. He was a fervent supporter of the World Affairs Center of Fairfield County here, and was a speaker at schools and the Westport Library on first amendment issues and other topics.

He also spoke out in writing in Westport, including a 1973 letter to the editor of the Westport News in which he took issue with its editorial on Lyndon Johnson.

In “The Pleasures of Being Out of Step,” a 2013 documentary on his life, he avowed, “The Constitution and jazz are my main reasons for being.”

Survivors include his sister, Janet Krauss of Bridgeport, a poet and former Westport resident.

