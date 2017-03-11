Nancy Ann Burgess-Anderson, 63

Nancy Ann Burgess-Anderson of Somersworth, New Hampshire, a former Westport resident, died March 2. She was 63.



Nancy Ann Burgess-Anderson: Staples ‘71. Contributed photo Staples ‘71.

She was born May 15, 1953 to the late E. Malcolm Burgess and Virginia Doris Burgess (nee Rogers) in Bronxville, New York.

She grew up in Westport and graduated from Staples High School in 1971. She then attended the University of Connecticut and graduated cum laude with a double major in psychology and special education.

She was employed by The Youth Development Center in Manchester, New Hampshire. She taught classes and developed a curriculum for troubled teenagers that she called Legitimate Living, which was put in place there.

That also was where she met her husband, the late Bern Anderson, who was at that time the director of cottage life for that institution.

She was later affiliated with The Stafford Guidance Center in Dover, New Hampshire.

She was dedicated to education and went beyond being a conventional teacher, reaching out to, and touching the lives of many of her students in a lasting manner.

She was a steadfast advocate for the less fortunate and the disenfranchised, and kept an open door, often offering home-cooked meals, clothing, and shelter in her own home.

As well as teaching school, she taught aerobics and dance to people of all ages, sharing her love of music and movement.

She also worked as a volunteer on Democratic political campaigns in both New Hampshire and Washington, D.C.

She had a spirit as big as the great outdoors, which she also loved. As a teenager she worked for a couple of summers at the Calvin Coolidge farm in Plymouth Corners, Vermont, also the location of a state park where her family has gone camping for generations.

Above all her other interests and passions, the abiding sustenance and wellspring of joy in Nancy’s life was her great love for her children, and their love of her.

She is survived by her mother, Virginia D. Burgess; her brother, Eric Burgess; her daughters, Elizabeth Tavvener Anderson and Emily Victoria Anderson; her stepsons Jobriah Anderson and Lucas Anderson; her aunt, Cynthia Barnhart; her uncles John Rogers and Jeffrey Rogers; her nephew Ryan Gagneux; and her niece, Ashley Burgess Gall. She was predeceased by her sister, Cynthia Gagneux; and her step-son, Jacob Anderson.

A celebration of life will be held Sunday, April 9 at 1 p.m. at First Parish Church, 176 West High St., Somersworth. At 4 p.m., there will be a potluck style, BYOB kick out the jams celebration at the The Scruton Pond Community House, Lois Lane, Barrington, following the service. Please dress cheerfully and wear your dancing shoes because as Nancy always said dancing feet are happy feet. Bring stories and hugs.

In lieu of flowers we ask that you practice a random act of kindness in her honor or consider a donation to a local food bank or a community mental health/addiction recovery center.