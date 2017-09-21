Mushroom Man

Thursday, September 21, 2017
Drew Lambert of Wilton showed up at the Westport Farmers Market today offering vendors some edible wild mushrooms he spotted growing in Darien. Know as Chicken of the Woods, the mushrooms grow in trees and are so-named because some people think they taste like chicken. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Helen Klisser During for WestportNow.com
