Gallery: Moving Morris

Monday, May 22, 2017
It was moving day today for the marble bust of Westpot Library benefactor Morris Ketchum Jesup from his prominent spot at the library to a temporary home in the lobby of Westport Town Hall. The bust by sculptor William Couper is being relocated for safekeeping during the library’s transformation project. Town Curator Kathie Bennewitz gave Morris a kiss on his departure and was on the other end to welcome him to his new temporary home. Lynn U. Miller for WestportNow.com
