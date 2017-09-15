Motorcyclist Arrested after Fleeing and Crashing

Officers arrested a Westport man for operating a motorcycle without a motorcycle license, disobeying the signal of an officer and interfering with an officer, police said today.



Jonathan Loeser, 24. Westport Police photo

Jonathan Loeser, 24, was arrested following a police chase Wednesday night that ended with him jumping a curb and losing control of the motorcycle, which landed on its side.

The incident began when an officer working traffic detail on Easton Road and the Merritt Parkway overpass waved for the operator to pull over, at which point the motorcyclist took off at a high rate of speed, Lt. David Farrell said.

He added that Loeser then spend to the right of a stopped vehicle at the traffic detail before hitting the curb.

“Loeser then took off running on Easton Road,” Farrel said, adding that the officer quicky caught up with him on foot and took him into custody.

Loeser was released after posting $500 bond, and he is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on Monday, Sept. 25.