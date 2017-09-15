Motorcyclist Arrested after Fleeing and Crashing

Friday, September 15, 2017
Officers arrested a Westport man for operating a motorcycle without a motorcycle license, disobeying the signal of an officer and interfering with an officer, police said today.
Jonathan Loeser, 24, was arrested following a police chase Wednesday night that ended with him jumping a curb and losing control of the motorcycle, which landed on its side.
The incident began when an officer working traffic detail on Easton Road and the Merritt Parkway overpass waved for the operator to pull over, at which point the motorcyclist took off at a high rate of speed, Lt. David Farrell said.
He added that Loeser then spend to the right of a stopped vehicle at the traffic detail before hitting the curb.
“Loeser then took off running on Easton Road,” Farrel said, adding that the officer quicky caught up with him on foot and took him into custody.
Loeser was released after posting $500 bond, and he is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on Monday, Sept. 25.
Posted 09/15/17 at 01:31 PM Permalink
Comments
Next entry: Westport Property Transfers Aug. 28 - Sept. 1, 2017
Previous entry: Arrest Follows Fake ID Attempt to Buy Diamond Bracelet
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
FALL CLASSES BEGIN 9/5
spaces are limited
CONTACT US to SIGN UP
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring & comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East