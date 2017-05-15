Gallery: Mother’s Day Rainbows Around Westport

Sunday, May 14, 2017
Double Mother’s Day rainbows as seen late today from various vanatage points around Westport. Meredith Holod (Birchwood Country Club), Beth Goldstein (Saugatuck River) , Penny Sousa (near Black Duck), Ellen Bowen (Burritts Landing), Janine Scotti (Compo Beach), Nancy Ferriello (Saugtuck Shores), and David Abelow (Old Mill) for WestportNow.com
Posted 05/14/17 at 06:10 PM Permalink
