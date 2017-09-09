Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Saturday, September 09, 2017

WestportNow.com Image
Westporter Adam Goldberg points out some of the most needed supplies today on a truck he has arranged to travel to Texas to aid Hurricane Harvey victims. Supplies are being collected at the Imperial Avenue parking lot until about 1:30 p.m.  (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo

Posted 09/09/17 at 09:47 AM



