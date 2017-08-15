Monique M. Roberts, 49

Monday, August 14, 2017
Monique M. Belcher Roberts of Bridgeport died Aug. 8 at St. Vincent’s Medical Center, Bridgeport. She was 49.
Born in Bridgeport to Brenda Cleckley Belcher and the late Bradford L. Belcher, she was a lifelong resident. She was a 1986 graduate of Bassick High School and was most recently employed as the director of CLASP Homes, Inc. of Westport.
She was a disciple of Mt. Aery Baptist Church.
In addition to her father, a brother Yuseef Jamal Belcher predeceased her. In addition to her mother, she is survived by a son, Brandon Roberts; a daughter, Maya Cooper both of Bridgeport; a special daughter, Amber Ross of New Haven, fiancé, Christopher Ross of New Haven, stepmother, Toni Belcher of Bridgeport; six brothers, Che’ Carter of California, Bradford L. Belcher, Jr., and Eliot Walker of Stratford, Jamon Fredrick, of Georgia, Kenyatta Hough and Rashaun Belcher of Bridgeport; two sisters, Tameeka Parks of Hamden and Shayla Dawkins of Bridgeport, and a host of uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, Aug. 17 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Aery Baptist Church, 73 Frank St., Bridgeport with the Rev. Anthony L. Bennett officiating. Friends are invited to greet the family from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church.
Interment will follow the service in Lakeview Cemetery, Bridgeport.
