Monday, September 18, 2017
9 a.m. - Westport Weston Family Y - Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring Program
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - “Vivian Maier—a Lifetime of Photographs”
1 p.m. - Town Hall Room 201 - Historic District Commission Work Session
7:30 p.m. - Town Hall Room 309 - Parks Advisory Committe
7:30 p.m. - Westport Library - Library Board of Trustees
