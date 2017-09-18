Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Monday, September 18, 2017

9 a.m. - Westport Weston Family Y - Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring Program
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - “Vivian Maier—a Lifetime of Photographs”
1 p.m. - Town Hall Room 201 - Historic District Commission Work Session
7:30 p.m. - Town Hall Room 309 - Parks Advisory Committe
7:30 p.m. - Westport Library - Library Board of Trustees

