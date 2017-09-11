Monday, Spetember 11, 2017

Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Monday, September 11, 2017

9 a.m. - Westport Weston Family Y - Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring Program
6 p.m. - Westport Library - Tabletop Games for Adults
7 p.m. - Westport Country Playhouse - Westport Library: The Malloy Lecture in the Arts Presents “Falsettos:” In Conversation
7:30 p.m. - Staples Cafeteria B - Board of Education (live on cable channel 78, Frontier channel 99, & www.westport.k12.ct.us)

