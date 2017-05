Monday, May 29, 2017 - Memorial Day



Westport Town Hall, Public Schools, and Library are closed.

8 a.m. - Westport Fire Headquarters - annual Memorial Day ceremony

9 a.m. - Saugatuck Elementary School to Veterans Green - Westport Memorial Day Parade (if parade is canceled services will be at 10 a.m. in Westport Town Hall)

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Westport Historical Society - Exhibit: “The Danbury Raid” (last day)

