Monday, May 22, 2017

9 a.m. - Westport Weston Family Y - Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring Program
10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Westport Historical Society - Exhibit: “The Danbury Raid”
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - “Main Street to Madison Avenue”
6:30 p.m. - Town Hall Room 201 - Shellfish Commission Special Meeting
6:30 p.m. - Westport Library - Solitary Confinement in Connecticut, “The Worst of the Worst: Portrait of a Supermax Prison”
7:30 p.m. - Staples Cafeteria B - Board of Education (live coverage cable channel 78, Frontier channel 99, and www.westport.k12.ct.us)

