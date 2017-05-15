Monday, May 15, 2017
9 a.m. - Westport Weston Family Y - Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring Program
10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Westport Historical Society - Exhibit: “The Danbury Raid”
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - “Main Street to Madison Avenue”
11:15 a.m. - Town Hall Room 212D - Shellfish Commission Seed Oyster Regulation Subcommittee
1 p.m. - Town Hall Room 201 - Historic District Work Session
7:30 p.m. - Town Hall Room 309 - Parks Advisory Committee
