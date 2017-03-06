Monday, March 6, 2017

Monday, March 06, 2017
8:30 a.m. - Westport Historical Society - Qi Gong with Susan
9 a.m. - Westport Weston Family Y - Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring Program
9 a.m. - Town Hall Room 309 - Board of Finance Audit Subcommittee
9 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Library - Looking-Forward-to-Spring Book Sale
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - “MORE Than Words/As We Are”
10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Westport Historical Society - “Westport School Days 1703–Present”
10 a.m. - Westport Senior Center - Senior Center Policy & Planning Board
6 p.m. - Westport Library - Tabletop Games for Adults
7 p.m. - Town Hall Room 102 - Board of Assessment Appeals Hearing
7:30 p.m. - Town Hall Room 212D - Boating Advisory Committee
7:30 p.m. - Town Hall Room 309 - Golf Advisory Committee
8 p.m. - Town Hall Auditorium - Board of Finance (live coverage cable channel 79, AT&T channel 99, and westportct.gov)
See more events: Celebrate Westport Calendar
Posted 03/06/17 at 12:05 AM
