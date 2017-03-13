Monday, March 13, 2017
8:30 a.m. - Westport Historical Society - Qi Gong with Susan
9 a.m. - Westport Weston Family Y - Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring Program
10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Westport Historical Society - “Westport School Days 1703–Present”
7 p.m. - Westport Library - Russian Language Conversation Group
7 p.m. - Westport Library - Business: How to Excel in the Job Force, the Millennial Edition
7 p.m. - Westport Country Playhouse - Script in Hand Playreading: “Lobby Hero”
7 p.m. - Town Hall Room 102 - Board of Assessment Appeals Hearing
7:30 p.m. - Town Hall Room 309 - Parks & Recreation Commission
7:30 p.m. - 180 Bayberry Lane - Westport/Weston Health District Board
7:30 p.m. - Staples Cafeteria B - Board of Education (live coverage cable channel 78, AT&T channel 99, and www.westport.k12.ct.us)
