Monday, June 5, 2017



Westport Library is closed for BOOKED for the Evening event

9 a.m. - Westport Weston Family Y - Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring Program

9 a.m. - Town Hall Room 309 - Board of Finance Audit Subcommittee

10 a.m. - Westport Senior Center - Senior Center Policy & Planning Board

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - “Main Street to Madison Avenue”

1 p.m. - 4 p.m. - 44 Imperial Avenue - Half-price Sale at Westport Woman’s Club Curio Cottage

7 p.m. - Staples - Staples and Bedford Middle School Jazz Concert

7 p.m. - Westport Library - BOOKED for the evening 2017, Alan Alda

7:30 p.m. - Town Hall Room 201 - Boating Advisory Committee

7:30 p.m. - Staples Cafeteria B - Board of Education (live coverage cable channel 78, AT&T channel 99, and www.westport.k12.ct.us)

