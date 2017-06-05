Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
2017 YANKEE DOODLE FAIR JUNE 15TH – JUNE 18TH Sponsored by The Westport Woman’s Club 44 Imperial Avenue
Westport Country Playhouse presents LETTICE & LOVAGE, May 30-June 17, 2017
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Monday, June 05, 2017

Monday, June 5, 2017


Westport Library is closed for BOOKED for the Evening event
9 a.m. - Westport Weston Family Y - Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring Program
9 a.m. - Town Hall Room 309 - Board of Finance Audit Subcommittee
10 a.m. - Westport Senior Center - Senior Center Policy & Planning Board
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - “Main Street to Madison Avenue”
1 p.m. - 4 p.m. - 44 Imperial Avenue - Half-price Sale at Westport Woman’s Club Curio Cottage
7 p.m. - Staples - Staples and Bedford Middle School Jazz Concert
7 p.m. - Westport Library - BOOKED for the evening 2017, Alan Alda
7:30 p.m. - Town Hall Room 201 - Boating Advisory Committee
7:30 p.m. - Staples Cafeteria B - Board of Education (live coverage cable channel 78, AT&T channel 99, and www.westport.k12.ct.us)

See more events:  Celebrate Westport Calendar

       Share

Posted 06/05/17 at 12:05 AM  Permalink