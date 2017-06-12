Monday, June 12, 2017
9 a.m. - Westport Weston Family Y - Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring Program
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - “Main Street to Madison Avenue”
6 p.m. - Westport Library - Tabletop Games for Adults
6:30 p.m. - Town Hall Lobby & Auditorium - Presentation of & Feedback: Saugatuck Master Plan
6:30 p.m. - Town Hall Room 201/201A - Conservation Commission (live coverage cable channel 79, Frontier channel 99, and westportct.gov)
7:30 p.m. - Staples Cafeteria B - Board of Education (live coverage cable channel 78, Frontier channel 99, and www.westport.k12.ct.us)
See more events: Celebrate Westport Calendar
