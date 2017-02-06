Monday, February 6, 2017

Monday, February 06, 2017
8:30 a.m. - Westport Historical Society - Qi Gong with Susan
9 a.m. - Westport Weston Family Y - Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring Program
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - “MORE Than Words/As We Are”
10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Westport Historical Society - “Westport School Days 1703–Present”
10 a.m. - Westport Senior Center - Senior Center Policy & Planning Board
6 p.m. - Westport Library - Tabletop Games for Adults
6:30 p.m. - Town Hall Room 201/201A - Board of Finance
7 p.m. - Town Hall Room 212D - Sherwood Mill Pond Committee
7 p.m. - Westport Country Playhouse - Script in Hand Playreading Series: “The Supporting Cast”
7:30 p.m. - Town Hall Room 309 - Golf Advisory Committee
7:30 p.m. - Staples Cafeteria B - Board of Education (live coverage cable channel 78, AT&T channel 99, and www.westport.k12.ct.us)
7:30 p.m. - Greens Farms Church Parlor (71 Hillandale Road) - How to Talk to Your Kids About Empathy”
See more events: Celebrate Westport Calendar
Posted 02/06/17 at 12:05 AM
Previous entry: Entertaining at Super Bowl Tailgate Party
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
Equipment Class
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Give the Gift of Fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?
CLICK TO READ:
Reclaim Fit & Healthy:
Don't You Deserve It?
Linda T. Gottlieb
Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net
Registration is required to post comments.
Sign Up • Login
Comment Policy